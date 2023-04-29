Be Well’s Back to Sport team will be delivering the session and it kicks off on Friday May 12 at Leigh Leisure Centre, Leigh Sports Village from 11am to noon.

The sessions will include a warm-up, incorporating exercises to improve and maintain strength and balance, followed by fun drills and walking football matches, where the score is not taken too seriously.

Ready for kick-off: participants from a local walking football session enjoy a kick-about

Attendees are urged to stay after the session for a free biscuit and a brew: “It’s more than just a session!” organisers say.

Walking football is not only a fun and social way for people to get active, but it can also help with problem areas such as strength, coordination, balance, and mobility.

The new walking football project is being supported by funding from the Walking Football Association and Parkinson’s UK who are working with activity providers across the UK to help more people living with the condition to enjoy being active.

Stephen Dixon, sports engagement officer at Wigan Council, said: “We’re really excited to be a part of this project, providing opportunities for men and women to improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing in a fun, friendly environment.”

There’s no need anyone to book a first free session: just come along and give it a go. After that, all sessions will be £3.50. Book a place by calling Leigh Leisure Centre on 01942 487800 or via the booking portal - Log in - Leisure Hub (bewellwigan.org).

For more information about the new walking football sessions, contact Ben Kelly, sports engagement co-ordinator at Be Well on 07442 798738.

For more information on the new sessions and to view the full Back to Sport timetable visit www.wigan.gov.uk/backtosport