Norman and Doreen Whittle

Norman and Doreen Whittle, who live on Lancaster Road, Hindley, were married at St John's Church, in Hindley Green, in June 1953.

Norman was born in Hindley Green and Doreen was born in Westhoughton, and they have spent all their married life in Hindley.

They spent more than 30 years living on Macclesfield Street, where they brought up their family of three – two boys and a girl – before moving to Lancaster Road.

They now have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren to keep them busy.

They are still fit and active and are keen gardeners.

Norman and Doreen were one of the first couples to receive a celebratory letter from King Charles III following his coronation last month.