News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Wigan couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

A Wigan couple have reached the amazing milestone of being married for 70 years.
By Fred WhittleContributor
Published 10th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:13 BST
Norman and Doreen WhittleNorman and Doreen Whittle
Norman and Doreen Whittle

Norman and Doreen Whittle, who live on Lancaster Road, Hindley, were married at St John's Church, in Hindley Green, in June 1953.

Norman was born in Hindley Green and Doreen was born in Westhoughton, and they have spent all their married life in Hindley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They spent more than 30 years living on Macclesfield Street, where they brought up their family of three – two boys and a girl – before moving to Lancaster Road.

They now have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren to keep them busy.

Most Popular

They are still fit and active and are keen gardeners.

Norman and Doreen were one of the first couples to receive a celebratory letter from King Charles III following his coronation last month.

It is unusual for couples to reach 70 years of marriage and it is celebrated as the platinum anniversary.

Related topics:WiganCharles IIILancaster RoadWesthoughton