WRHS Committee members Neil Davies and Pete O’Neill, with Mark Cullen and Charles Taylor from Wigan Cricket Club.

It also celebrated Wigan Cricket Club being a founding father of rugby locally.

The society thought it of utmost importance to remember the origins of rugby football in Wigan back in 1872 and the role the cricket club played in forming a club which was a fledgling version of the mighty Wigan Warriors we know today.

It is 150 years and a month since members of the Wigan cricket team first hosted a competitive game of rugby in the town when they hosted a team from Warrington back in February 1873.

The WRHS say that “without the grit and determination of the cricketers, who knows if rugby football would have succeeded after 1877?”

Committee member Pete O'Neill said: "With the Wigan Warriors celebrating their 150th year last year, we thought that it would be special to go back to where it all began and honour the part that the Wigan Cricket Club played in bringing rugby football to our town and leave a lasting memento, and basically to say 'thank you'."

The heritage society contacted the cricket club in late 2022 saying that they would like to make a presentation to them.

Neil Davies, who is also a member of the society, said "The cricket club were all for our plans and immediately agreed to set up a meeting to accept their presentation.

"Our members feel that it is important to recognise the achievements of others and who knows, if the cricketers packed it in after a season Wigan might not be the successful sporting town that it is today, especially in terms of rugby."

An award, a certificate and a document highlighting the brief history of the role the cricket club played was presented to chairman Mark Cullen and captain Charles Taylor.

