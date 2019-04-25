Wigan dog lover warns others after discovering six-inch nail driven into a dog chew

A Wigan dog lover is urging pet owners to be vigilant after she discovered a chew with a six-inch nail driven through it on a popular walking trail.

Sheila Hilton was out walking her 15-year-old dachshund-mix along Withington Lane and Armstrong Street in Aspull when she came across the sabotaged chew toy.

The concerned animal lover filmed her finding, sharing it on social media in an attempt to warn other dog walkers using the route.

“I was actually walking my little dog at the time,” said Sheila.

“She stopped to smell at it. Thank goodness I was vigilant or that would have been a very serious vet visit.

“Lots of dog walkers use this route rather than walk on the road.

“Whoever did it are very sick people, I would imagine, to want an animal, either a pet or a feral animal, to suffer.

“They need an urgent appointment with a psychiatrist.”

This is not the first time that sabotaged treats or chews have been found on walking routes.

Last year, Marsh Green resident Luke Myers had to rush his dog to the vet when it chewed on a piece of chocolate fudge with a razor blade hidden inside. Juke, the Siberian Husky, received a laceration down the back of his throat.