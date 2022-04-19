Fire crews recieved the call at 9.30am on Tuesday April 19 and were quick to attend the incident at Nippon Electric Glass Fiber UK, off Leigh Road in Hindley Green.

Six pumps had to be used to cool the leaking substance but were quickly dropped to four as crews brought the problems under control over two hours.

A spokesperson for Hindley Fire service said: “We got the call at 9:30am to attend an incident at a local glass factory.

“Machinery equipment had failed, and burned through the ceiling

“One machine was leaking molten glass so we conducted a partial evacuation while we cooled it down and stopped it spreading and the remaining machine were still able to run.