Wigan falls silent to remember fallen war heroes

After the big build up over the last few weeks, when the whistle was blown at 11am, Wigan finally fell silent to remember those selfless souls who gave their lives in wars and conflicts throughout the years.



Remembrance Sunday is always impeccably observed at services across the borough but this year it was all the more poignant as Wiganers came together to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Veterans and dignitaries paraded through Wigan

Local churches, schools and organisations have worked tirelessly over the last few months to ensure those who died have been fittingly remembered.

And today their efforts culminated in moving ceremonies attended by people of all ages.

There was a huge turnout at the cenotaph outside Wigan Parish Church as members of the public joined veterans and dignitaries to pay tribute to the fallen.

Parade Marshal Bill Ingham blew his whistle to mark the start of the two minute silence and the Last Post was played.

Members of the public joined dignitaries and veterans to pay their respect

Across the country similar services were held and in London members of the Royal Family gathered with politicians to lay wreaths.

And church bells are ringing out across town to echo the aural celebrations that took place on November 11 1918.

At Wigan Parish Church, led by captain Barry Hale, bellringers are performing a special carillon of 11 full chimes and 10 half-muffled ones simultaneously with other churches including peals from Standish, Hindley, Up Holland, Parbold, Leigh, Westhoughton. Coppull, Poolstock and Winwick.

Later this evening, a beacon will be lit at Beacon Country park in Up Holland at the same time as 1,000 others across the country in a collective act of remembrance.

They died that we might live...