Wigan firebomb attack wrecks work van
Police are hunting arsonists who torched a workman's van on a Wigan housing estate.
A witness saw someone throw a Molotov cocktail through the window of the Ford Transit which was parked on Belmont Road, Bickershaw, at 10.30pm on Wednesday.
By the time a crew from Hindley fire station had arrived, the vehicle was well alight.
Hose reels were used to douse the flames and cutting and spreading gear deployed to get into the vehicle so the fire could be better tackled.
Watch manager Luke McDiarmid said: "The driver and passenger cab were completely destroyed by fire and there was heat and smoke damage to the tools and specialist equipment in the rear of the van.
"Neighbours had seen someone throw a petrol bomb through the window and there was no doubt that an accelerant was used to ignite the vehicle."
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to ring the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
