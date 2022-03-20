Wigan firefighters called out to seven grass fires in one afternoon
A Wigan fire station’s crews were called out seven times in one afternoon due to a spate of grass fires.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 6:28 pm
In the first sunny weekend of the spring, the ground has dried sufficiently to ignite and the busy team from Hindley believe that some if not all of the blazes on the afternoon of Sunday March 20 were set deliberately.
Watch manager Mark Anderson said the biggest was about the size of half a football pitch. Most centred around the Marlborough Avenue and Chatsworth Fold areas of Ince.