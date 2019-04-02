Wigan high school teacher in "stable" condition after being airlifted to hospital

A teacher from a Wigan high school is said to be in a "stable" condition after being airlifted to hospital.



Mr Nolan, a popular chemistry teacher at The Deanery High School, was flown to Wythenshawe Hospital yesterday after falling ill during registration.

The air ambulance landed on playing fields by the school

The incident happened at around 8.50am, with the school being closed shortly after due to a number of staff being affected.

The Deanery has opened today and has released the following statement: "School is open as normal today. We would like to thank parents for their support, it is much appreciated.

"Mr Nolan is in hospital but is stable."