Wigan hit-and-run crash driver spared prison

John Simpkin admitted to Wigan and Leigh magistrates that he was at the wheel of an uninsured Citroen Berlingo which crashed into and damaged another vehicle before driving off without stopping on Anderton Street, Ince, on Sunday, May 16.

No injuries were incurred, the hearing was told.

The 34-year-old of Queens Street in Hindley, pleaded guilty to careless driving, failing to stop after an accident, not having the proper insurance and then refusing to give police a breath specimen when they caught up with him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police probe

Simpkin was given a 12-week prison sentence but the bench suspended the custodial term for two years.

A 30-month driving disqualification period was imposed, although the defendant was told that he can reduce it to 30 weeks if he takes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

Simpkin must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay out a total of £213 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.