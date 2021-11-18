Wigan hospital crash pensioner "seriously injured"

Wigan Lane was closed to traffic and emergency patients diverted to other hospitals for several hours on the afternoon of Wednesday November 18 following the crash.

It was at about 2pm that a red BMW crashed head-on with one of the shuttle buses that the hospital trust uses to ferry staff to and from the town centre multi-storeys where they park.

Thankfully the bus appears to have been empty of passengers at the time and the driver was treated for only minor injuries at the scene.

The red BMW with its roof removed and the crumpled front end of the minibus

The elderly car driver however was more seriously hurt and scene pictures show that the roof of his car had to be removed in order to extricate him.

He was taken to a hospital other than Wigan Infirmary with what were described as "serious injuries" and remains in a stable condition.

Traffic congestion inevitably built up until the scene was cleared in the early evening.

Police say that no arrests were made and that inquiries are continuing.

Emergency services at the scene on Wednesday afternoon

Anyone with information on the collision can report online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, call 101 quoting log 1599 of 17/11/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

