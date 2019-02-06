Wigan house hit with closure order following rife antisocial behaviour

Racial abuse and intimidation of elderly neighbours on a Wigan street was so bad that several residents moved house, a court heard.

Before issuing a closure order on tenant Rebecca Derricott’s home, borough magistrates were told details of rife antisocial behaviour at her address in Broom Road, Worsley Hall, which was causing considerable concern for locals.

Derricott welcomed a high volume of visitors there and Wigan Council was receiving four or five complaints each week about verbal and racial abuse, nuisance noise, stones being thrown and suspected drug use. Police had been contacted regarding trouble no fewer than 23 times in six months, justices heard.

Ben Taylor, team leader for the council’s antisocial behaviour enforcement team, said: “There has been a considerable impact on the health and wellbeing of the local community. It is causing a nuisance, and is frightening and intimidating elderly residents.

“Residents have actually moved out because of the problems, and the residents there continue to suffer.

“The council has immediate concerns for local residents suffering from this antisocial behaviour.”

Mum-of-three Derricott said: “It’s a load of rubbish. All this ‘intimidating people’, it’s a load of rubbish. I asked for this order.”

The closure order was granted until April 30. Only Derricott, her three children, partner, mother, stepfather, grandmother and two brothers will be allowed into the house until then.

A council spokesman said: “We welcome the magistrates’ decision to put these closure orders in place. The impact this kind of behaviour has on residents can be devastating.

“Information from witnesses can help us to secure these type of orders and we would encourage people to report information to us if they have any concerns in their area. It acts as a reminder to others who might be causing anti-social behaviour that this will not be tolerated and action can and will be taken against those who continue to cause misery for people across Wigan borough.”