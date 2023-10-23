Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pilgrim Hope Solicitors in Standish negotiated the deal which was 50 times the original offer, it has been revealed.

The firm’s client, who wishes to remain nameless, had initially sought treatment from a dental hospital based in Liverpool, to undergo a full dental clearance.

Severe malpractice left them with a life-threatening mouth and throat infection, that blocked their airway and having to be rushed to A&E for critical emergency surgery.

The initial treatment was already extensive, with 17 teeth requiring extraction and the removal of five roots. Unfortunately, the surgeon who undertook the extractions left one of the roots in place which led to the initial infection taking hold.

Following the extractions, the client was in so much pain that they sought help from their own dentist.

They returned to that dentist three times, unable to close their mouth and having difficulty swallowing and breathing.

In the end, they were transferred directly from the dentist to A&E, taken straight to theatre to drain the abscess and remove the root that should’ve been removed in the first place.

This emergency procedure resulted in nerve damage to their neck meaning they can no longer have dentures in their lower jaw and find it difficult to chew.

They will have to have significant cosmetic dentistry and have been left with severe facial scarring which requires specialist make up to cover them.

The whole experience has left their client with severe PTSD and recurrence of previous anxiety and depression for which they will now need ongoing treatment.

Originally offered a four-figure sum, the client decided to seek specialist legal advice. This was the right course of action, as the mounting costs of the treatment required were unaffordable and would have left them substantially out of pocket.

Pilgrim Hope Solicitors worked tirelessly on the case to ensure that the settlement that would cover both current treatment and future requirements.

They also wanted to ensure that the dental hospital was held to account; to acknowledge and take responsibility for the actions that had caused this chain of events. Leading to the extensive emergency procedures experienced by their client in the hope that this would prevent other people experiencing similar problems in the future.

Robin Torr, Senior Partner of Pilgrim Hope, said: “In cases such as this one, it’s imperative to seek specialist legal advice to ensure that the outcome and settlement is fair to the victim.

“Our client underwent significant surgery and subsequent trauma; the initial four figure settlement was frankly insulting. However, this is what our client would’ve been left with had they not consulted us.

“Getting the right sort of legal advice is always important, but even more so in dental negligence claims as corrective treatment can be required for many years.

“Thankfully, we have come to a settlement that allows our client to get the right treatment, that they deserve and to start to rebuild their life.