Wigan man accused of stealing widower's heirloom

A Wigan man accused of stealing a gold watch belonging to a widower’s late wife will appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Adam Johnson, 21, of Durham Street, Scholes, entered no plea when he appeared before borough justices on charges of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

It is alleged that Johnson broke into the home of a 73-year-old man and stole a laptop, a set of car keys and a gold watch which belonged to his late wife totalling £800.

He is also accused of stealing the man’s £6,000 Ford Fiesta.

The court heard that the man was not in the house when the property went missing, but came back home to discover his car missing and items scattered around the property.

Johnson was remanded in custody and will appear before a judge on February 11.