Wigan man denies a number of driving offences
A motorist has denied driving without a licence or insurance and refusing to give a blood sample when suspected of being under the influence of drink or drugs.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:29 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:48 pm
But Graham Liptrot, 36, of Grampian Way, Platt Bridge, did admit to being at the wheel of a Honda Jazz on Ridings Lane, Golborne, on June 24 when not wearing a seatbelt. Wigan justices adjourned the other matters for a trial at the same court on October 18 and the defendant was released on unconditional bail.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.