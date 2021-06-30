Wigan man denies a number of driving offences

A motorist has denied driving without a licence or insurance and refusing to give a blood sample when suspected of being under the influence of drink or drugs.

Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:29 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:48 pm

But Graham Liptrot, 36, of Grampian Way, Platt Bridge, did admit to being at the wheel of a Honda Jazz on Ridings Lane, Golborne, on June 24 when not wearing a seatbelt. Wigan justices adjourned the other matters for a trial at the same court on October 18 and the defendant was released on unconditional bail.

