Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan musician Sam Millar's upcoming album Virtual Summer is 60 minutes of pure summer party immersion, bringing the summertime rock sounds of TOTO, Van Halen and Huey Lewis to the fore.

Today, Millar releases a generous preview of the album in aid of summer playlists the world over: a synth remix of his lead single Deja Vu, the tropical beats-infused guitar-wailer Chardonnay and the summer anthem-meets-power ballad mood booster Meet Me Halfway. The songs are available on all streaming platforms.

Millar admits: “It's not customary to reveal so much of the album at once, but I'd love for these tracks to be a part of the soundtrack to people's summer of 2024 – moments that they can hold on to when they listen to the album in the colder months: their own virtual summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There's a song for everyone in this Virtual Summer ‘bumper pack’: the full-on ’80s movie epic Meet Me Halfway, the simmering summery synth mix Deja Vu (Synth Version), and the singalong, bongo-infused rocker Chardonnay.”

Sam Millar is gearing up for a show tonight

The releases also follow the announcement of a Virtual Summer album release party, due to take place at Manchester Academy 3 on Saturday September 28.

Support comes from Hardwicke Circus and Julia Häxän will be on DJ duties spinning classic Yacht Rock tunes.

Ticket and album bundles are available from as little as £12 at earache.com/sammillarlive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millar was born and bred in Wigan (average annual rainfall: lots), and it was there that the ’80s vibe (the era where bands like Van Halen, TOTO and Def Leppard personified a summertime sound built on big beats, bigger melodies and choruses so epic that singing along was the law) has found new life in the form of Virtual Summer.

Sam Millar "Virtual Summer"

He said: “I know you don’t expect this sort of thing to come out of Wigan, but that’s why it did.

"Half the time it’s raining and miserable, so Virtual Summer is like tapping into summer whenever you need to, just put it on and it’s always there for you.”

Raised on a parental diet of Slade, Springsteen and Sabbath, it wasn’t long before Millar soon discovered his own hard rocking obsessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there’s a familiar ring to any of the dopamine cannon blasts of Virtual Summer then it’s because it’s the culmination of the guitar-slinging maverick’s lifelong adoration for the finely honed melodic perfection of the giants of AOR, and TOTO in particular.

Millar said: “I guess you could call it cheesy, but there’s something about being able to sing a song after you’ve heard one chorus, the feeling it gives you – it’s just so positive.

“I’ve written, produced and played everything myself. There isn’t really a scene for this, and that’s a good thing – it’s feelgood radio pop, and there’s a place for that now. Just listen to Taylor Swift or The 1975 – those big gated snare drums – it sounds so different from so much other pop music and that’s a great thing.”

And from the Van Halen-loving fireworks of album-opener The Killing Floor to the synth-laden slickness of Deja Vu, it’s an album that wears its heart on its sleeve, and it makes no apology for where it comes from.

“Fooling Yourself is quite heavy, but in my head I wanted it to be a rocked up version of ABBA. People probably think I’m mad, but I love ABBA!

"Dancing On My Own is quite heavily Huey Lewis and the News and Hall and Oates territory, and there’s a track called When The Summer Ends that channels all my TOTO into one song.

My music may be tongue-in-cheek, but it’s no joke. I can’t call it a guilty pleasure, because why would you feel guilty about that?”

Virtual Summer will be Millar's debut on the independent label Earache Records (which has been home to many of modern rock's household names, including Those Damn Crows, The Temperance Movement and Rival Sons) and was being released today (September 27).

It is available to pre-order on colour vinyl, black vinyl, signed CD (feat. 3 bonus tracks), cassette, digital download and as part of merch bundles at earache.com/sammillar.