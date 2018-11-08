Wigan musicians to sing with rock superstar Phil Collins at star-studded US charity gala

Two talented young Wiganers will jet off Stateside for a dream gig singing with rock icon Phil Collins at a massive charity gala.



Georgia Linde and Emily Pearce, who are both members of Wigan Youth Zone, will appear on stage with the Genesis star and best-selling solo artist at the Dreaming on the beach black-tie event in Miami.

They have already received singing tuition from Phil and Orianne Collins' Little Dreams Foundation, which is organising the glamorous Florida bash, and will also get three days of voice coaching with world-renowned vocal teacher Betty Wright once they arrive in the USA next week.

Georgia, 13, and Emily, 16, will perform in front of around 2,500 people, including talent scouts and philanthropists, at the gala on Thursday November 15.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, executive director at Wigan Youth Zone, said: “For the girls to be invited to perform at such an amazing event in Miami is a brilliant once in a lifetime opportunity.

“They’re both exceptionally talented and we will definitely see big things from them in the future – they really are ones to watch!

“Little Dreams Foundation’s work complements Wigan Youth Zone’s focus on improving the aspirations of local young people by helping them achieve their full potential in a safe environment.

“Everyone at the Youth Zone is extremely proud of Emily and Georgia and we know they’ll put on a fantastic show in Miami.”

The girls are no stranger to the limelight with Georgia having already performed for Prince Harry at events run by OnSide Youth Zones, which is a UK partner for the Little Dreams Foundation.

The foundation will also support the two singers afterwards as both are dreaming of stardom.

Emily hopes to one day represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest while Georgia hopes to carve out a successful career as a singer-songwriter.