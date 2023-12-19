Services at Wigan’s hospitals are braced for another round of industrial action, with junior doctors set to walk out again tomorrow morning.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is taking strike action involving borough medics from 7am on Wednesday December 20 to 7am on Saturday December 23.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL)has once again prepared its services to minimise any potential disruption during the strike.

During the period of industrial action, "Christmas Day cover” will be provided, which includes protecting emergency treatment, intensive care, new-born care, maternity, trauma and some limited planned care.

If you have an appointment at one of our hospitals, please attend unless you hear from the Trust. Please don’t call to check if your appointment is going ahead as the appropriate department will be in touch with you directly if your appointment needs to be rearranged.

WWL medical director, Prof Sanjay Arya, said: “Please be assured that the safety of our patients remains our top priority and we have worked hard to put plans in place to ensure minimal impact on the quality and timeliness of the care you, your relative, or someone you care for receives over these days.

“Christmas is always a particularly busy time for our services and, in the past, we have seen an increase in demand on our Emergency Department (A&E), with very high attendance figures putting our services under severe pressure in the days following previous strike action. I must ask everyone to use our services appropriately, whilst our staff continue to work hard within our hospitals and with partners from across health and social care within the Wigan Borough to meet this demand.

“Patients should not put off seeking urgent or emergency care for life, limb and sight-threatening conditions, but we are once again asking people to use other NHS services available to ensure those with the most urgent and serious needs can be seen.

“It’s really important that we are providing the right care for patients in the right place, and many of our patients are ready to return to their normal place of residence. Friends and loved ones of patients can help by supporting them through the discharge process, which will not only help to keep patients comfortable, but it will also free up hospital beds for our patients who desperately need acute care at WWL.”

Dr Tim Dalton, co-chair of Healthier Wigan Partnership, added: “All health services are currently busy looking after you and your loved ones in the run up to Christmas, and we expect it to continue to be busy during the junior doctor strikes this week. To help us help you, please prepare as best you can by making a quick note of the phone numbers below so you have them if you need them, and by ordering any medication you may need as soon as you can, so you don’t run out.

“Many pharmacies will be open throughout, so if you need medical advice and support, they will be there to help you. Your GP Practice will remain open too. Additional GP appointments are available on evenings, weekends and bank holidays across the borough, just ring 01942 482848. Should you need any further advice, the out of hours GP, or an emergency dentist, please contact NHS 111 online or on the phone and they will be able to help you get the support you need.

“Finally, if you or anyone you know, are experiencing a mental health crisis, our mental health services run a 24/7 help line that will be open every day throughout Christmas, simply ring 0800 953 0285 for help.”

Where else to get help from? Get to know where to go:

NHS 111:WWL is urging members of the public to use NHS 111 Online for all non-emergency healthcare needs, in the first instance, unless the issue concerns a child under five-years-old, when they should call 111. Deaf people or people with hearing loss can dial 18001 111 on a textphone or use the Relay UK app (which can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store).

NHS 111 Online can help if:

• You need help but don’t know who to call

• How to find general health information and advice

• You are ill and need to be told what to do next

• How to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine

Pharmacy:Lots of illnesses can also be managed safely at home, or with a trip to a local pharmacist. There are pharmacies open late into the night and very early in the morning. Find your nearest one here: Find a pharmacy - NHS (www.nhs.uk).

Urgent dental care:The Greater Manchester Urgent Dental Care Service is available from 8am to 10pm every day including weekends for severe dental pain and infection. People can call 0333 332 3800 to be assessed by a healthcare professional, who can provide self-care advice or book a face-to-face appointment, if needed.

Urgent eye care:If you have a sudden and urgent problem with your eyes, you can contact a local practice to get an appointment: NHS Greater Manchester Community Urgent Eye Care Service (CUES) - Primary Eyecare Services.

Mental health:For free urgent mental health support, people can contact the 24/7 helpline on 0800 953 0285 – it is available to anyone of any age. If there’s an immediate risk of danger to life, you should ring 999.