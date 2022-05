Lloyd Mullock, 37, was released in December after being jailed in July for burglary.

Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team has now issued a public appeal to trace him as they want to recall him to prison.

Anyone who knows where he is, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call on 0161 856 3622.