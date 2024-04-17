The fallen tree on Wigan Lower Road is sawn up

Traffic was brought to a standstill after the low-loader was hit on Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, at lunchtime on Wednesday (April 17).

Social media posts warned road users to avoid the area as tailbacks grew in both Standish Lower Ground and Shevington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workmen sawed up the tree and eventually the road was able to re-open, although traffic was reported to have been slow-moving at first.

There were no reports of injuries.