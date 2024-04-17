Wigan road blocked after tree comes down and hits vehicle
A truck driver had a lucky escape after a tree crashed onto his vehicle.
Traffic was brought to a standstill after the low-loader was hit on Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, at lunchtime on Wednesday (April 17).
Social media posts warned road users to avoid the area as tailbacks grew in both Standish Lower Ground and Shevington.
Workmen sawed up the tree and eventually the road was able to re-open, although traffic was reported to have been slow-moving at first.
