Wigan Road hit and run: Two teenagers arrested

Two teenagers have been arrested after a three-year-old boy was critically injured by a stolen van which as being chased by police.



Leo Durrington is in a critical condition after being struck by the stolen Ford Transit Connect yesterday morning (Tuesday, October 30) while walking along Wigan Road, Leigh, with his mum and nine-year-old sister.

The scene in Wigan Road

Officers had been on patrol when their automatic number plate reader flagged up the van as stolen. A brief pursuit ensued, during which Leo was hit and sent flying into the car park of the Tamar pub.

The van failed to stop at the scene and fled towards Twist Lane.

The officers immediately stopped and administered first aid to Leo before paramedics and the air ambulance arrived at the scene.

Leo was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries and he remains in a critical condition.

The van was later recovered on St Johns Street in Abram.

On Tuesday evening, detectives investigating the collision arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to report a collision and failing to stop following a collision.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle.

The incident has been referred to our Professional Standard’s Branch who have made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal force policy.

Police Sergeant Lee Westhead, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Thanks to the quick work of our officers, and information received from the public, we have managed to make two arrests following this horrendous incident earlier today.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to police with information so far but our investigation does not stop here, and I would ask anyone with information about what happened to please get in touch with police.

“Leo is still in a critical condition in hospital, and my thoughts are with him and his family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Anyone with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or 101 quoting reference number 628 of 30/10/2018.

Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.