Wigan road smash leaves motorcyclist in serious condition

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash on a Wigan road.
By Alan Weston
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information after what the incident, which happened last night.

At around 10.50pm yesterday (Saturday, June 10) officers were called to reports that a motorcyclist had collided with a kerb and became unseated on Wigan Road.

Emergency services were sent to Wigan Road after the incident late on Saturday night.Emergency services were sent to Wigan Road after the incident late on Saturday night.
Emergency services were sent to Wigan Road after the incident late on Saturday night.
Officers and colleagues from North West Ambulance Service attended and took the injured motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are now appealing for people who may have seen anything, or anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage, to please get in touch.

Information can be shared by calling GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 4122 of 10/6/23 . You can also report information to GMP's website using the ‘report’ tool: www.gmp.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

