Wigan schoolboy in hospital with head and leg injuries after collision with van

The young lad was on a bike ride on Chorley Road, Standish, after leaving Worthington Lakes, on Sunday afternoon.

He is in hospital with a minor brain injury and awaiting his second surgery for his leg.

The 14-year-old Beech Hill boy was out with friends when he was hit by an oncoming van.

The boy's leg injury was treated at the scene, before he was taken to hospital

His head took most of the impact, causing the front window to shatter.

He had one surgery on Monday, which failed to put his leg back together, and he is now awaiting his second surgery, in which they will use a skin graft.

He will hopefully be on his road to recovery after his second surgery at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Doctors are monitoring the bruising to his brain.

The collision happened just days after the boy’s mum was cut out of a car after a crash on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton.

She is still suffering from whiplash and back pain, but is at her son’s bedside in hospital.

Her son and the boy’s brother Lucas Edwards, 20, said: “I have said to both my mum and brother that there must be angels watching over them.”

And he urged people to take care on the roads.

"I want everyone to know that the roads aren’t very safe at the moment,” he said. “That’s two things that have happened in my family in just a few days and they are not very far apart.”