Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It happened on Ormskirk Road, at the junction with Billinge Road, Pemberton, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday. A large number of emergency vehicles attended the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman had to be cut out of the car and removed via the roof. She was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A passing motorist captured the crash scene on Ormskirk Road at its junction with Billinge Road, Pemberton, Wigan

Unconfirmed reports said the woman's car was struck from behind by a suspected drink-driver. One said: "The drunk driver attempted to flee the scene showing no remorse for the near fatality she had just caused. She was detained by witnesses before being later arrested by police."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just after 6pm yesterday (Tuesday April 30) two fire engines from Wigan fire station were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Ormskirk Road, Wigan.

“Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to rescue a woman from one of the vehicles before handing them to the care of colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Crews were in attendance for around one hour and 10 minutes.”

The latest incident happened at exactly the same spot where two men were fatally injured when a car collided with their motorbike on the evening of Saturday, April 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Durham, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene while Leslie Baron, 56, lost his battle for life in hospital the following day.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving. He has since been released on bail.

In a tribute, Mr Durham’s family said: “He was the youngest in our family with the world at his feet. He’s left a huge hole in our family, our hearts are absolutely broken.”

And Mr Baron's family said: “He was a much-loved brother, uncle, and a friend to many. Lez was a larger-than-life character who loved his dogs, riding his motorbike, and playing golf."