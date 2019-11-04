Wigan schoolboy on 'long road to recovery' after being hit by truck

A schoolboy seriously injured when he was hit by a truck has had “positive” results and is on the “long road to recovery”.



The 11-year-old was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool after the collision near St Catharine’s CE Primary School, on Scholefield Lane, Scholes, at 3pm on Monday, October 28.

Read more: CCTV footage examined as boy hit by truck near Wigan school remains critically ill



He was critically ill, but police confirmed on Wednesday that his condition had improved, though it was still serious.

A further update on his condition has now been provided to fellow pupils and parents by the school in its November newsletter.

It said: “As you will all no doubt be aware, the new half-term began with an extremely upsetting incident on the main road outside school on Monday.

“The next couple of days in particular were a worrying time for everyone but I am pleased to report that Callum has been well looked after at Alder Hey, has had positive results from the neurosurgeons, and is on the long road to recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Callum and his family over the coming weeks.”

It was followed by a note about road safety, stating the school had “worked hard” in recent years to make surrounding roads “as safe and possible”.

St Catharine’s will be holding a range of activities during National Road Safety Week, which starts on Monday, November 18.

Police, paramedics and the fire service all attended, along with the North West Air Ambulance, which took the youngster to hospital in Merseyside.

Scholefield Lane was closed for several hours as accident investigators got to work after the collision, which is understood to have involved a flat-bed truck.

Police officers are working to establish exactly what happened and have obtained CCTV footage of the incident.

No arrests have been made.