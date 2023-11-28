Wigan shoppers told they can give to charity for free on Travel Tuesday

Shoppers looking to buy their next holiday on the huge discount day Travel Tuesday (November 28) are being urged to consider donating to charity in the process – as donating to their favourite good cause won’t cost them a penny more if they use the easyfundraising giving platform.

easyfundraising launched in 2007 and has raised more than £47m for charities and good causes since then.

Now, shoppers are being urged to use the platform when making their purchases this Travel Tuesday – which is part of the Black Friday weekend and involves discounts on a range of travel purchases such as flights and hotels from different companies – so they can give back to charity without it costing the buyer a single penny extra.

Travel Tuesday is November 28

Many of those taking part in #GivingTuesday hope to use the Travel Tuesday event to raise vital cash for charities and good causes across the UK. And easyfundraising is part of that.

The easyfundraising platform works when a shopper goes on the easyfundraising website or app and then selects a brand to do their festive buying with. When they have bought their items, easyfundraising will allow that shopper to select their favourite good cause or charity to give a donation to, which is paid for by the brand they did their shopping with.

With Travel Tuesday, there are plenty of travel brands on the easyfundraising platform, from airlines to trains to hotels, including TUI, Booking.com, Disneyland Paris and Virgin Atlantic, who are offering to give a donation to charity or good cause you choose if you purchase with them and may be offering discounts on this day.

If you do, you could give money to a bigger charity, such as Macmillan, or a smaller, grassroots good cause; lots of them need your help as the cost-of-living stretches household budgets and fewer people give.

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Millions of us will be looking ahead to our next holiday, and there could be some great bargains to be had on Travel Tuesday for anyone looking at booking now.

“And on the same day is Giving Tuesday, a global event where people are encouraged to give to charities and good causes.

“Now, this is going to be difficult for many people who are already feeling the pinch because of the cost-of-living. But if you’re doing your online shop and looking for a travel bargain, if you do it through the easyfundraising website, you can also generate a donation to your favourite good cause or charity.