Wigan sight loss charity warns ticket office closures 'tip of the iceberg' for disabled people

The Wigan-based charity has warned people they have just a week to contribute to a consultation on closing ticket offices at train stations across the area.

Henshaws argues the move represents the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to those with visual impairments and accessing public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the situation will be “dire” for people they work with if rail firms press ahead with plans to shut train station ticket offices in the region.

Henshaws says that blind and partially sighted people will be particularly disadvantaged by railway station ticket office closures

Staffed ticket offices at three stations in Wigan - North Western, Hindley and Atherton - have been earmarked for closure, although the move was paused after a large public backlash in order to carry out consultations. In the wider Greater Manchester region, 45 ticket offices are facing the axe.

A public consultation on the closures was recently extended and will now close on Friday, September 1.

“We have had a look at the plans and putting railway colleagues on platforms and near electronic offices won’t be enough, we feel,” Stephen Tongue, director of fund-raising, at Henshaws, said.

Wigan North Western is one of three borough railway stations where the staffed ticket offices have been earmarked for closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ticket offices are in a single, recognisable spot at a station and much more easily available to those with disabilities, such as a sight impairment, than having staff on the platforms wandering around.

“What do those with sight loss do if they can’t find anyone to help? What if they are struggling through with using the machine themselves and end up selecting the wrong ticket?

“If anything, we need ticket offices open for as long as possible and even more staff on the desks to help.

“The plans to shut some offices will be dire for those with visual impairments who rely on help to get their ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Disabled people struggle with access to public transport across Greater Manchester and Merseyside; more help is needed to allow them on to buses, taxis, and trams, and we need to improve the service experience as a whole.”

Rail firms want to shut ticket offices and allow staff to better access travellers by being on the platforms. They will be able to help with tickets, medical emergencies and other duties.

But there are growing fears from charities such as Henshaws that these changes will be detrimental, particularly to those with a disability.

The Rail Delivery Group says much of the changes such as putting staff on platforms are already happening, and it argues only 12 per cent of tickets booked now use an office, compared to 82 per cent in the mid-1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket offices at major stations wouldn’t be shut right away, they say. And not every ticket office will close, but there are concerns that this action may lead to that.

Henshaws recently revealed it had seen a surge in support for its mental health services from visually impaired people and worries the plans could fuel that further by removing the independence those individuals have.

Mr Tongue added: “These plans are disastrous and will erode the independence of our service users who really do rely on these ticket offices to get around.”

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Train companies have listened to feedback, and are extending the time available to respond to the consultation on changes to how tickets are sold at stations to 1st of September. Operators are keen to give more people a chance to give their views on the proposals, so they can bring the railway up to date with dramatic shifts in customer buying habits, while supporting all its customers as the railway evolves and adapts.

“While local plans vary, the aim of the proposals is to bring staff out from behind ticket office windows to offer more help for customers buying tickets and navigating stations. At the same time ticket vending machines are being upgraded to offer a wider range of fares, and we have committed that no customer will have to go out of their way to buy a ticket.