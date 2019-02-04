Wigan social club and former Royal British Legion branch badly damaged in blaze

A social club has partially collapsed after flames tore through the building.



Firefighters were called to Mr Earl's Sports and Social Club, on Earl Street, Higher Ince, at 8.45pm on Sunday to reports of the blaze.

Firefighters remained at Mr Earl's Sports and Social Club on Monday morning

Five crews, from Wigan, Hindley, Atherton and Leigh fire stations, worked to bring the fire under control.

But part of the single-storey building collapsed and witnesses reported seeing a large hole in it.

A fire service spokesman said: "Unfortunately the building has suffered a partial collapse.

The fire service will investigate the cause of the blaze today

"One pump remains there this morning. An investigation is set to take place today."

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is hoped that will be established during the investigation.

The building was once home to the Higher Ince branch of the Royal British Legion.

But the organisation moved out more than 20 years ago and members found a new home elsewhere, before disbanding entirely in 2008.

It became Mr Earl's Sports and Social Club in 1995 and continues to operate there.

The Royal British Legion put the site up for sale in 2017, but the manager of Mr Earl’s said at the time that the club was continuing to operate and had a 99-year lease.

A planning application was submitted in the summer seeking permission to demolish the club and build 38 houses there.

A decision on that application has not yet been made, according to Wigan Council's website.