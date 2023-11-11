Wigan Ukulele Club's marathon 'thrash' for Children in Need
Starting at 9am, a group of players from the club will sing and play their ukes until 9pm to entertain shoppers and collect donations. There will be a rotation of players throughout the day.
The ukulele club usually play around 49 to 50 gigs each year and typically will raise around £12,000 a year for the various charities they support.
They will also be performing at the Guide Dogs Christmas Fair at Guide Dogs North West Regional Centre, Gibfield Park Avenue, Atherton on November 26.
And, they will once again be the opening act at the Standish Christmas Market on December 2.
Wigan Ukulele Club regularily play at Asda at Christmas collecting for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and are well supported by the generous shoppers. They will be there again this year on December 16 and 17.