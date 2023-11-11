Members of Wigan Ukulele Club will be playing a marathon 12-hour ukulele session in support of Children in need at Asda Robin Park on Friday November 17.

Starting at 9am, a group of players from the club will sing and play their ukes until 9pm to entertain shoppers and collect donations. There will be a rotation of players throughout the day.

The ukulele club usually play around 49 to 50 gigs each year and typically will raise around £12,000 a year for the various charities they support.

Members of the band playing at Worsley Fair this summer

They will also be performing at the Guide Dogs Christmas Fair at Guide Dogs North West Regional Centre, Gibfield Park Avenue, Atherton on November 26.

And, they will once again be the opening act at the Standish Christmas Market on December 2.