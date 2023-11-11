News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Ukulele Club's marathon 'thrash' for Children in Need

Members of Wigan Ukulele Club will be playing a marathon 12-hour ukulele session in support of Children in need at Asda Robin Park on Friday November 17.
By Paul SwiftContributor
Published 11th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Starting at 9am, a group of players from the club will sing and play their ukes until 9pm to entertain shoppers and collect donations. There will be a rotation of players throughout the day.

The ukulele club usually play around 49 to 50 gigs each year and typically will raise around £12,000 a year for the various charities they support.

Read More
gallery of picture memories from Hindley Museum
Members of the band playing at Worsley Fair this summerMembers of the band playing at Worsley Fair this summer
Members of the band playing at Worsley Fair this summer
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will also be performing at the Guide Dogs Christmas Fair at Guide Dogs North West Regional Centre, Gibfield Park Avenue, Atherton on November 26.

And, they will once again be the opening act at the Standish Christmas Market on December 2.

Wigan Ukulele Club regularily play at Asda at Christmas collecting for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and are well supported by the generous shoppers. They will be there again this year on December 16 and 17.

Related topics:Children in NeedWiganASDA