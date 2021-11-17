Wigan Warriors confirm Iain Thornley return

Iain Thornley in training at Robin Park

The 30-year-old, who can play at centre or wing, was part of the Warriors side who won the Super League and Challenge Cup double in 2013.

Having started out in the Wigan Academy system, he returns to his hometown club after spells with Hull KR, Catalans Dragons and most recently Leigh Centurions.

In 2021, Thornley made 20 appearances for the Leythers, including the opening round of the season where he scored a try against Wigan.

“I’m made up," said Thornley, who scored 30 tries in 46 games in his previous spell with Wigan.

"I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get started. Wigan were really keen, and I was made up.

“It’s been a full circle for me. I started at Wigan when I was 11-year-old, so it’s great to be back and see familiar faces.

"Being a Wigan lad, I can’t wait to represent the badge and shirt again.

“My aim is to show what I can do and show why I’ve been signed.

"I want to come in and knuckle down in pre-season, do my best to get that starting spot and show what I can do on the pitch.”

Executive director, Kris Radlinski said: “Iain had a strong campaign in what was a difficult season for Leigh.

"When reviewing his footage and discussing the possibility of re-signing Iain with the coaching team, we all felt his size, attitude and desire to win things again with Wigan meant this was a good option for us."

Head coach Matty Peet added: “Iain will bring competition across our backline.

"We believe his natural ability, combined with his determination, makes him a great fit for us.

"Personally, I am really excited to work with him."

He's signed a two-year deal with the option of a third year.