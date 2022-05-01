Woman and baby taken to hospital after Wigan road smash involving four cars

Emergency services rushed to Wigan Lane in Swinley at 2.30pm on Sunday to help those involved in the incident.

The road was closed while the emergency services worked and police officers managed the traffic.

Firefighters cut the roof off a car to rescue the woman

One of the cars did not stop after the collision and people were able to get out of two of the vehicles unaided.

But a woman was trapped inside one car and crews from Wigan fire station had to cut off the roof to get her out, with assistance from paramedics.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to back and neck injuries.

Her baby had already been taken to hospital by a police officer for a precautionary check-up, though they did not appear to be injured.