Woman falls 40ft from Wigan motorway bridge

Emergency services attended the scene on Downall Green road between junction 24 and 25 of the M6, shortly before 1.15pm on November 22.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however it is not known if they are life-threatening.

The Wigan motorway was closed in both directions for over an hour but has since re-opened.

The road was closed on the motorway bridge following the incident

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Inquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time is also asked to get in contact with police.".

Information can be reported online at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 1303 of 22/11/2021. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.