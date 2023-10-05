News you can trust since 1853
Woman taken to hospital after two-car smash

A female driver was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision today (Thursday).
By Alan Weston
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST
It happened on Bolton Road, Ashton, at around noon, and involved a car and a van.

The female car driver was taken to hospital with what were described as “minor injuries.” No-one else was injured.

A crew from Hindley fire station and GMP attended the incident and the road was temporarily closed.

Related topics:Ashton