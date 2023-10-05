Woman taken to hospital after two-car smash
A female driver was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision today (Thursday).
By Alan Weston
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It happened on Bolton Road, Ashton, at around noon, and involved a car and a van.
The female car driver was taken to hospital with what were described as “minor injuries.” No-one else was injured.
A crew from Hindley fire station and GMP attended the incident and the road was temporarily closed.