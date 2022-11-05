Emergency services were called to Union Street in Tyldesley at 2pm on Saturday November 5 following the collision which first involved a Ford Kuga and Nissan Qashqai.

Having collided with each other, four other stationary vehicles outside homes were hit.

Union Street in Tyldesley

A crew from Atherton fire station was in attendance to isolate the batteries of all the cars to prevent petrol igniting.

Police were first on the scene dealing with the three occupants of the Ford and Nissan.

An ambulance was called for a woman who complained of chest pains caused by the seatbelt and she was taken to hospital.

No-one else was injured.

