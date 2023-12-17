An elderly woman has tragically died after a house fire in Wigan town centre over the weekend.

Fire crews were called to reports of a blaze on Cambridge Way, Scholes, at around 11.40pm on Friday (15 December).

A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from the property by firefighters. Sadly, she later died in hospital.

The blaze broke out at a property in Cambridge Way, Scholes (general view)

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley fire stations were quickly mobilised to the incident.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the property and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“GMFRS crews attended for around three hours.”

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.