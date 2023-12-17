Woman tragically dies after being rescued from blaze in Wigan town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews were called to reports of a blaze on Cambridge Way, Scholes, at around 11.40pm on Friday (15 December).
A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from the property by firefighters. Sadly, she later died in hospital.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley fire stations were quickly mobilised to the incident.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the property and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
“GMFRS crews attended for around three hours.”
The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A GMP spokesperson said: “An investigation has commenced, but at this stage, there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”