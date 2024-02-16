Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The casualties were said to have escaped relatively unscathed after the collision between a car and a small van on St Helens Road in Leigh, at around 8.20am on Friday February 16.

A crew from Leigh fire station only had about 100 yards to travel in order to help the victims in the stricken vehicle while rush hour traffic tailed back during an hour-long road closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place only about 100 yards from Leigh fire station on St Helens Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The van driver had managed to get out of his vehicle straight after the crash and was uninjured.

A spokesman for the Leigh crew said that the women were taken to hospital as a precaution but appeared only to have suffered a few cuts and bruises.