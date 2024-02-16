News you can trust since 1853
Women cut from car wreckage after crash causes Wigan borough rush hour mayhem

The roof of a car had to be removed in order to rescue two women after a crash on a busy Wigan borough main route.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
The casualties were said to have escaped relatively unscathed after the collision between a car and a small van on St Helens Road in Leigh, at around 8.20am on Friday February 16.

A crew from Leigh fire station only had about 100 yards to travel in order to help the victims in the stricken vehicle while rush hour traffic tailed back during an hour-long road closure.

The collision took place only about 100 yards from Leigh fire station on St Helens RoadThe collision took place only about 100 yards from Leigh fire station on St Helens Road
The van driver had managed to get out of his vehicle straight after the crash and was uninjured.

A spokesman for the Leigh crew said that the women were taken to hospital as a precaution but appeared only to have suffered a few cuts and bruises.

Specialist cutting gear was used to shear off the roof of the four-door saloon.

