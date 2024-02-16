Women cut from car wreckage after crash causes Wigan borough rush hour mayhem
and live on Freeview channel 276
The casualties were said to have escaped relatively unscathed after the collision between a car and a small van on St Helens Road in Leigh, at around 8.20am on Friday February 16.
A crew from Leigh fire station only had about 100 yards to travel in order to help the victims in the stricken vehicle while rush hour traffic tailed back during an hour-long road closure.
The van driver had managed to get out of his vehicle straight after the crash and was uninjured.
A spokesman for the Leigh crew said that the women were taken to hospital as a precaution but appeared only to have suffered a few cuts and bruises.
Specialist cutting gear was used to shear off the roof of the four-door saloon.