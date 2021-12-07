Wood store blaze at Wigan home under investigation

Firefighters from Hindley and Wigan were called to a home in St Mary's Road, Aspull, late on the night of Monday December 6 to find that a wheelbarrow full of timber for a log burner had gone up in flames.

It had burnt through the polycarbonate roof of the little out house in which it was stored and the flames had shot so high into the air that they had melted the upvc soffits and fascias just under the house roof.

Two people in the house in question and occupants of the adjourning semi both got out safely while firefighters put out the blaze and checked that both properties were safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were at the scene for 90 minutes

Hindley watch manager Mick Callan said that the cause of the fire was under investigation. Crews were at the scene from about 11.30pm to 1am.

Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.