Yet another vehicle gets stuck under Wigan bridge
Fed up motorists have found their way blocked yet again by a vehicle wedged under a notorious Wigan bridge.
A van became stuck at the railway bridge over Prescott Street, Wigan, on Saturday lunchtime, creating tailbacks and forcing drivers to take detours.
It was the second time in the last fortnight that such an incident has taken place, the last time being a lorry caught under the parapet on October 7.
And it is the latest in a long catalogue of bridge crunches on Prescott Street, despite increasingly large an vivid signs' having been placed on it to warn users of high-sided vehicles about its height limit.
Once the latest van had been extricated, railway engineers were going to be inspecting the bridge to check it had not suffered structual damage.
