'Young boy' injured after collision next to Wigan borough park
Emergency services rushed to help a child who had been hit by a car near a Wigan borough park.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Paramedics and police officers were called to Pennington Avenue, next to Pennington Hall Park, shortly after 2pm on Thursday.
A boy was injured after being in a collision with a vehicle.
An ambulance service spokesman said: “We responded to an RTC involving a young boy. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.”
Wigan Today has also contacted the police for information about the incident.