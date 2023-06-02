News you can trust since 1853
'Young boy' injured after collision next to Wigan borough park

Emergency services rushed to help a child who had been hit by a car near a Wigan borough park.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

Paramedics and police officers were called to Pennington Avenue, next to Pennington Hall Park, shortly after 2pm on Thursday.

A boy was injured after being in a collision with a vehicle.

Emergency services rushed to Pennington Avenue, next to Pennington Hall ParkEmergency services rushed to Pennington Avenue, next to Pennington Hall Park
An ambulance service spokesman said: “We responded to an RTC involving a young boy. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.”

Wigan Today has also contacted the police for information about the incident.

