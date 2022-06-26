The black saloon was driving along Springfield Road, Springfield, at around 4am on Sunday June 26 when it careered out of control and smashed into the wall and wooden pole bringing down telephone wires.

It has been reported locally that the smash also damaged a house and wrote off one of the residents’ cars.

The mangled vehicle ended up on its side and the road had to be closed for a period while paramedics attended to the victim, police assessed the scene and the mess was cleared up.

The overturned car on Springfield Road

Pictures taken afterwards show the devastation caused to the vehicle, the wall and the street furniture.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that only one vehicle appeared to have been involved in the incident, although inquiries are ongoing.

The condition of the driver, said to be in his 20s, is not known.

The wrecked garden wall and telegraph pole on Springfield Road