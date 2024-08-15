Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although there are celebrities such as Jeremy Clarkson who annually tweets about his success despite his A-Level fails, there are also stars who have excelled academically.

For those of you who pass judgement on the academic abilities of individuals from the world of show business and sport, think again. There are plenty of A-list stars who excelled when it came to their achievements at school.

One such star is Harry Potter actress Emma Watson who achieved straight As for English Literature, Geography and Art A-levels back in 2008. She went on to study English Literature at the prestigious Brown University in the States.

Tom Daley and Emma Watson aced their A-levels and Geri Horner received an A in English Language (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tom Daley, Team GB’s most decorated diver, who recently announced his retirement from diving after the Paris Olympics 2024, received A Grades for Spanish and Maths and an A* for Photography for his A-Levels back in 2013, He tweet at the time read: Got my A Level results!! Now officially have an A* in photography, A in Spanish and A in maths :) so happy!!!!"

Tom Daley also said: "I never have to go to school ever again. I am kind of going to miss it but I mean I'm very happy to come away with straight As and yeah, very happy."

JK Rowling studied for A-levels in English, French and German and achieved two As and a B. Queen’s legendary guitarist Brian May studied A-levels in Pure Maths, Applied Maths, Additional Maths and Physics and achieved Two As and a B. Thanks to his A-Levels, he secured a place at Imperial College London.

Geri Horner, Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls, achieved an A grade in her English Language A-level, but decided to join the band, rather than go to university.