Adoption North West launches “Nobody Knows Me Better” campaign

Adoption Matters is joining other regional and voluntary adoption agencies to raise awareness of the need for adopters of siblings, across the Northwest.

The Nobody Knows Me Better campaign aims to raise awareness of the need for more people to consider adopting brothers and sisters with an animation featuring the real voices of adopted brothers and sisters from the region. https://youtu.be/69aZs4PnpOs

The latest data[i] shows that across the North West as of 31 January 2025:

374 children were waiting for an adoptive home

145 of these children were part of a sibling group

Arfaan and Sadia

Children who are part of sibling groups, on average, wait seven months longer before finding their adoptive family, which represents a significant portion of their young lives.

Many of these children have been through difficult experiences and for some, have been the only constants in each other’s lives. It is a priority to try and keep brothers and sisters together whenever possible.

For many potential parents, some of the worries about adopting more than one child together is that they don’t have a big enough house or enough money. Potential adopters do have to consider what this will mean for them as a family, but there is practical and possibly financial support available.

Sarah Johal MBE, National Adoption Strategic Lead, Adoption England commented:

Dez Derry pictured (far right) with his family at court receiving their adoption order

“Keeping siblings together permanently is really important for their sense of identity, and helps them to feel safe and settle more quickly into their new home. Many of these children have been through difficult experiences and for some, they have been the only constants in each other’s lives.

We hope that this campaign encourages more people to open up their hearts and homes to adopting a sibling group.”

The campaign is also sharing stories from real-life adopters who have welcomed brother and sister groups into their family through adoption.

Rachael and Paul, adopted three children. The couple commented:

Adopted Adult and Adoption Matters Charity Ambassador Dez Derry supports the campaign

“We had said from the beginning that we would like siblings. Paul and I both have siblings – he is one of three and I am one of four. We said initially we would like 2 siblings, and then possibly come back to have a third in a couple of years’ time. We ended up going from zero to three children very quickly!”

Arfaan and Sadia adopted three brothers:

“Adopting our three beautiful boys has been one of the most rewarding experiences of our lives. Even though they came to us at different times, their bond is nothing short of magical. They have their own unique personalities and they love each other unconditionally.”.

Martin and Mel became parents when their children were 6 and 3. They had been previously living in separate foster placements but by being placed with couple it meant they could be together again at last.

Adopters Rachael and Paul support the campaign

“The main thing though that we really liked is knowing that the siblings would have each other. Whatever they’d been through in getting to this stage, they’d done it together, was so important. We thought that it might help them settle”.

The campaign is supported by Adoption Matters charity ambassador and adopted adult, Dez Derry who comments:

“The odds were stacked against me and my brothers when we were up for adoption in the 80s. We were of Indian-Sikh heritage, there were 3 of us and I was older. Statistically we had little to no chance of being adopted at all, let alone together.

My brothers and I owe everything to our parents who took us on when nobody else would so that we could live our best lives without the added anguish and trauma of being separated at a really vulnerable time of our lives.”

The Adoption North West campaign also highlights that to adopt:

You can be single, living with a partner, married or divorced

You can from any ethnicity or religious background

You can identify as LGBTQ+

You can be a homeowner or live in rented accommodation

You can be employed, unemployed or retired

You can be starting your family or growing your family.

Find out more information visit: www.adoptionnorthwest.co.uk

[i] Data source statistics collected by all North West Regional Adoption Agencies as listed below

The below statistics refer to children with either a local authority plan of adoption and/or placement order and have not yet been ‘placed for adoption’.

Children waiting data as at 31 January 2025

Adoption Now Regional Adoption Agency covering Bolton Council, Rochdale Borough Council, Oldham Council, Blackburn with Darwen Council, Bury Council, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council.

103 children waiting for an adoptive home

24 children aged 4 or over

40 children part of a sibling group

Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool Regional Adoption Agency covering Blackpool Council, Lancashire County Council

33 children waiting for an adoptive home

15 aged 4 or over

10 children part of a sibling group

Adoption Counts Regional Adoption Agency covering Cheshire East Council, Manchester City Council, Salford City Council, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council, Trafford Council

104 children waiting for an adoptive home

29 aged 4 and over

58 children part of a sibling group

Together for Adoption Regional Adoption Agency covering Halton Borough Council, Wigan Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council, St. Helens Council, Warrington Borough Council

58 children waiting for an adoptive home

8 aged 4 or over

15 children part of a sibling group

Adoption in Merseyside: covering Liverpool City Council, Knowsley Council, Sefton Council, Wirral Council

76 children waiting for an adoptive home

12 aged 4 or over

22 children part of a sibling group

About Adoption North West

Regional Adoption Agencies Adoption Now, Adoption Counts, Together for Adoption, Adoption in Merseyside, Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool, and Voluntary Adoption Agencies, Adoption Matters, Barnardos, Nugent Adoption and Caritas Care are working collaboratively under the name Adoption North West to support those children needing families within the region. www.adoptionnorthwest.co.uk

Regional Adoption Agencies (RAAs) are formed from several Local Authority adoption services from a region who have joined forces in a Government-led initiative to pool resources, increase efficiency and reduce waiting times for children who have been identified for adoption as their care plan.

Voluntary Adoption Agencies (VAAs) are independent, not for profit organisations and often registered children’s charities. VAAs work in partnership with regional adoption agencies across the whole of the UK to find families and offer other specialist adoption support services.