Aldi donates thousands of Christmas lunches to those in need

Aldi is spreading festive cheer by donating Christmas lunches to those in low-income areas across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through its partnership with Company Shop Group, the UK’s leading redistributor of surplus food and household goods, the supermarket will provide more than 2,000 free Christmas lunches to its award-winning social enterprise, Community Shop.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket has partnered with Company Shop since 2022 to manage surplus stock from its Regional Distribution Centres. Through this collaboration, surplus items are sold at discounted prices to members throughout the year, making essentials more accessible and reducing waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Community Shop members will be invited to a three-course Christmas meal at their local store, hosted on 17th, 18th, and 19th December.

As part of the initiative, British supplier Bernard Matthews, who Aldi has worked with since 2012, will be donating the Christmas turkeys for members to enjoy.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “For the past two years, we’ve partnered with Company Shop Group to redistribute surplus stock from our Regional Distribution Centres, making our groceries even more affordable for Community Shop members.

“This is our second year supporting the Christmas lunch and we’re going to be providing even more free festive dinners to those in need. The festive season can be expensive, but this initiative allows members to celebrate without worrying about the associated cost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Stott, Executive Chairman at Community Shop, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Aldi for its continued generosity. Many of our members are feeling the pressures of Christmas, and events like these not only spread festive cheer but also bring communities together during challenging times.”

To find out more about Company Shop Group and Community Shop visit: www.companyshopgroup.co.uk/