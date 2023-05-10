Netflix has revealed the trailer for the upcoming documentary based on the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The docu-series,titled ‘Arnold’, will run across three parts.

The project is directed by Lesley Chilcott (Watson) and produced by Allen Hughes, Peter Nelson, Lesley Chilcott, Paul Wachter and Doug Pray. The series will be released prior toSchwarzenegger’s first TV series, action-comedy FUBAR, which is set to drop on May 25.

The official description reads: “This three part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.”

So, how can you watch the ‘Arnold’ docu-series? Here’s everything you need to know including the release date.

Arnold Schwarzenegger docu-series release date

The documentary is scheduled to be released on Netflix on June 7

How to watch Netflix’s ‘Arnold’

To be one of the first people to watch the documentary when it drops you can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in Fubar, walking away from a small explosion (Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

