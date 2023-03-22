Organisers of the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend have revealed the full line-up of acts set to play the iconic festival in 2023. The event will kick off the UK’s legendary festival season and will bring some of the best UK and international artists to Dundee.

The festival aims to bring big artists to cities which may not otherwise host such large-scale events, shining a light on the local area and providing a major boost to the local economy.

Radio 1’s flagship live music event will host more than 80,000 Radio 1 fans between 26 - 28 May with some of the biggest acts on the planet set to perform with The 1975, Lewis Capaldi, Self Esteem, Niall Horan and Headie One amongst some of the acts already announced.

Zara Larsson was among acts such as Wet Leg and Cat Burns who were confirmed in the final set of announcements for the festival. Larsson says: “I am so excited to be back at Radio 1’s Big Weekend. I have been touring and perfecting my show and can’t wait to see you guys out there!”

So, how can you get tickets to the summer’s biggest weekend? Here’s everything you need to know including the full line-up.

How to get tickets to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

There is always a huge demand for tickets, with the festival selling out within minutes every year. This year, the BBC is working closely with Dundee City Council to put on Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster from Friday March 24, 2023 from 8:30am. Friday tickets will cost £18 with a £2.50 booking fee per ticket. Refunds will only be considered if the event is cancelled or postponed. You can only purchase a maximum of two tickets per person.

Tickets for the Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 of Radio 1’s Big Weekend will cost £29 there will be an additional booking fee of £4.50 per ticket.

Those who don’t manage to get their hands on tickets can turn into BBC Radio 1 which will broadcast live from the festival site across the weekend, with performances and tracks available live and on demand across Radio 1’s iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds.

How are tickets allocated?

When purchasing the tickets you will be asked which ‘pot’ of tickets you would like to purchase. Tickets will be divided into three ‘pots’:

Pot 1 - 50% of tickets will initially be reserved for postcodes DD1 – DD11. Tickets will be reserved in Pot 1 for seven days after being made available, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

Pot 2 – 40% of tickets will initially be reserved for those living in the rest of Scotland. These tickets will be reserved in Pot 2 for seven days after being made available, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

Pot 3 – The remaining 10% of tickets will be unreserved.

To secure tickets from Pots 1 & 2 you will need to enter the postcode of your home address at the time of purchase. Anyone breaking the rules and regulations governing the ticket purchasing process may have any purchased tickets cancelled without notice.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend full line-up

Tune into Radio 1 Breakfast from 8am on Wednesday March 29 where Greg James will be joined by Danny Howard to reveal which huge acts will be joining the bill and performing as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 Friday night (May 29) Dance line-up.

Jonas Brothers are opening BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend on Saturday (Pic:Getty)

Saturday May, 27 line-up

Main stage as announced by Greg James on Radio 1 Breakfast (in alphabetical order):

ArrDee

Jess Glynne

Joel Corry

Jonas Brothers

Mimi Webb

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Tom Grennan

Radio 1 Future Sounds stage as announced by Clara Amfo on Radio 1 Breakfast (in alphabetical order):

FLO

Headie One

Pale Waves

piri

Romy

Rudimental

Self Esteem

The Snuts

Full line-up for Sunday May, 28:

Main stage as announced by Greg James on Radio 1 Breakfast (in alphabetical order):

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan

Nothing But Thieves

Wet Leg

Zara Larsson

With another big artist to be announced in the coming weeks.

Radio 1 Future Sounds stage as announced by Clara Amfo on Radio 1 Breakfast (in alphabetical order):