Actor Darcy Gray, who plays beloved character Marcus Dean on ITV’s Emmerdale, is quitting the soap after just a year. A source told a national newspaper: "Marcus’s time in the village came to a natural end. Darcy is keen to spread his wings but the door has been left open."

Marcus Gray appears on Emmerdale as the son of notorious murderous villain Pierce Harris, and shocked his father’s victim Rhona Gorskirk upon his arrival in the village a year ago. But after realising Marcus was nothing like his rapist father, Gorskirk encouraged him to stay in the village.

The character recently got involved in a romantic drama after entering a relationship with character Ethan Anderson. But the relationship faced hard times after Marcus faced sexual harassment from Ethans boss.

When trying to get back at Ethan’s boss, a plan backfired leading to Marcus getting arrested for assault. The couple then had to let him get away with the harassment to avoid Marcus going to prison.

