The UK holiday village chain Centre Parks is up for sale, Canadian owner Brookfield has confirmed. The move comes as the company looks to raise between £4billlion and £5billion from the sale, according to the Financial Times.

Centre Parcs runs six holiday villages in the UK and Ireland which attract more than two million visitors every year. Brookfield bought the business for approximately £2.4billion in 2015.

The holiday chain is a favourite among families looking for a UK trip. Brookfield had appointed investment bankers to sound out potential buyers, the Financial Times reports.

Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire was the first UK location to open in 1987. Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Woburn Forest are all included in the portfolio for the UK holiday chain’s villages.

