Driving examiners who are part of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) will strike in March. The strikes are part of the union’s ongoing dispute with the government and employers.

PCS members will strike across 10 days of March. The strike will be regional with each area striking for two consecutive days.

According to the PCS, their previous rolling strike action across the DVSA was well supported and an estimated £2.8million was lost in driving test revenue. The aim is for this latest action to have a significant impact on the employer’s operations.

The first day of strike action will be March 6 and impact Driving and Vehicle Standard Agency (DVSA) test centres in London and the south east. The final day of action in the latest period of rolling strike action will be on March 27 and 28 with centres across north east England and Scotland impacted.

The PCS Union, which represents civil servants, will stage further strike action on 1 February. (Credit: Getty Images)

Full list of DVSA workers strike dates March 2023

