EA Sports has teamed up with Amazon Prime to offer FIFA 23 players claimable free packs and items. The Prime Gaming deal, which the video game developer has been running for a few years, enables Ultimate Team managers to receive a free pack on a monthly basis.

The October reward is now available and it contains items selected to help players in the early stages of the new game. Having been released on September 30, FIFA fans have had a few weeks to build impressive squads, but these rewards should help people bolster their teams even more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming deal, including what packs are included, how to claim them, and how to sign up to Amazon Prime.

What is the October FIFA 23 Prime Gaming reward?

Amazon Prime subscribers can get free packs on FIFA 23 every month.

All the FIFA 23 items selected for the October reward are untradeable, meaning players won’t be able to list them on the transfer market to save up coins. They can still be quick sold but no coins will be received. Here is a full list:

– 7 x Gold Rare Players

– 2 x Player pick with min OVR 81+

– 12x Rare Consumables

– 1x Kylian Mbappe Loan Item (5 Matches)

The next reward will be available in November, just before the start of the World Cup.

How to get free Prime Gaming packs on FIFA 23

In order to receive the free FIFA 23 items you must first be subscribed to Amazon Prime. If you’re not already, there are instructions at the end of this article. Once you’re subscribed, you need to head to gaming.amazon.com/loot/fifa23 and sign in with your Amazon Prime account.

Once you’ve done that, you will need to link your EA account. After that, you will be directed to click a button to claim your reward, and then the next time you play FIFA 23 it should be loaded into your Ultimate Team account.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

There are a whole host of benefits available to Amazon Prime subscribers, including next-day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Here’s how to sign up for the service.

Head to Amazon.co.uk Click on the ‘Prime’ tab Click on ‘ start your 30-day free trial ’ Enter payment information and follow on-screen instructions Enjoy a month free and then decide if you’d like to keep the benefits

Amazon Prime will renew automatically for £7.99 per month, and so those using the trial must cancel their subscription before the first payment date. All of this information is available in the ‘my account’ section of the Amazon website.