Former SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton reportedly owes over £1min tax after his company went bankrupt. Accounts belonging to the former Channel 4 frontman show he raked in over £4m in 2021.

Middleton was let go from the show in March 2021 due to “personal conduct” issues with contestants. His team has said the Coronavirus pandemic, coupled with lockdowns were largely to blame for his monetary issues.

At the time of Middleton’s departure, Channel 4 said in a statement: “Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins. Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.”

The company in question was founded back in 2014 initially as Middleton Global before changing its name to Sway and Starting in 2021. One daily newspaper claims the business was abandoned, owing £3,318 to other creditors and £1,199,773 to HMRC.

It’s also reported that Middleton took out a ‘directors loan’ of over £2.7m with paperwork noting that it’s ‘uncertain’ how much money would be paid back.

A spokesman for Middleton told the publication: “Due to the impact of lockdowns on Ant’s work and the associated adverse effects on the company, unfortunately Middleton Global Limited has had to be placed into voluntary liquidation.

“Ant has an extremely busy year ahead and is focused on his TV work, brand deals, books and events.”

